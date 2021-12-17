wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At RK-Bro’s Best Moments Of 2021, R-Truth On After The Bell, Creed Brothers Share Workout Video
– The newest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the best moments of 2021 for the RK-Bro duo of Randy Orton and Riddle, which includes winning the WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam, Riddle riding a camel at Crown Jewel, and much more. You can watch the video below.
– R-Truth is this week’s guest on After the Bell with Corey Graves, and here’s the description for the episode:
The 53-time 24/7 Champion joins the podcast to discuss his new hip-hop album, Big E’s transformation into WWE Champion and some of his favorite “Scrabble” words.
– The Creed Brothers recently shared a workout video on Twitter, which includes the two doing a variety of impressive strength training feats.
“Preparing for everything so we’re ready for anything. 315, our bodies, or our opponents, we throw it all around. Nobody else on the roster can say the same. If you don’t train like this, you are mentally weak. You’re looking at the next tag team champions in the WWE,” Julius Creed wrote.
Preparing for everything so we’re ready for anything.
315, our bodies, or our opponents, we throw it all around. Nobody else on the roster can say the same.
If you don’t train like this, you are mentally weak. You’re looking at the next tag team champions in the WWE. pic.twitter.com/820VSchLCI
— Jacob A. Kasper (@JuliusCreedWWE) December 16, 2021
