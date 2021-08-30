wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Most Memorable Moments Of Roman Reigns’ One Year As Universal Champion, Top 10 Heart-Stopping Couples Entrances
– As previously noted, Roman Reigns has reached the one-year milestone as WWE Universal Champion. To honor the occasion, the newest edition of WWE Playlist features a look at Reigns’ most memorable moments during his run. You can watch the video below.
– In the newest installment of WWE Top 10, the focus is on the best couples entrances in WWE history, including The Miz and Maryse, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and more.
