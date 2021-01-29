WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Royal Rumble Entrants Who Eliminated Themselves, Programming Schedule For Royal Rumble Weekend

– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on Royal Rumble entrants who eliminated themselves. It features Andre the Giant running away from Jake Roberts’ snake, Ahmed Johnson chasing after Farooq, Mil Mascaras diving to the outside, and many more. You can watch the video below.

– Here’s the full WWE Royal Rumble weekend programming schedule:

January 29 (Friday)

WWE The Day Of: 2014 Royal Rumble – 10 AM ET

SmackDown on FOX – 8 PM ET

205 Live – 10 PM ET

January 30 (Saturday)

WWE Backstage Special on FS1 – 8 PM ET

January 31 (Sunday)

WWE Icons: Yokozuna – 10 AM ET

La Previa: Royal Rumble 2021 – 10 AM ET

WWE’s The Bump Royal Rumble Preview – 10 AM ET

The Ultimate Royal Rumble Breakdown – 2 PM ET

Royal Rumble 2021 Kickoff Show – 6 PM ET

Royal Rumble 2021 – 7 PM ET