WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Road To Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania 37, Clip of Bayley On Oral Sessions With Renee Paquette
– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on the build to the upcoming WrestleMania 37 match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The video features all the events leading up to the match and the interactions between the two superstars.
– Does Bayley hate Michael Cole? That’s what Renee Paquette wants to know in a new clip from their discussion on a recent episode of Oral Sessions. You can watch the video below.
– The WWE Community account on Twitter is promoting a virtual event for April 8 that will feature WWE joining forces with Girl Up, Women’s Sports Foundation, and Beyond Sport to discuss the importance of mentorship in sports.
Representation matters! Join @GirlUp, @WWE, @WomensSportsFdn and @beyondsport for a virtual event on the importance of mentorship in sports on April 8 at 12pm EST. Register today to save your seat ➡️ https://t.co/9e3nyjdKrq pic.twitter.com/AflOLjEa8P
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 1, 2021
