WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Steve Austin’s Best Beer Showers, More Content Added To Peacock

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE RAW Reunion Stone Cold Steve Austin

– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s best beer showers, including memorable moments with The Corporation, Goldberg, John Cena, and more. You can watch the video below.

PWInsider notes that a few pieces of content have been added to Peacock, with ECW Cyberslam 1997 and Halftime Heat 2019 joining the catalog.

