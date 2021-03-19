wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Rivalry Between Steve Austin & The McMahons, BRE Play Sea Of Thieves
March 19, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has released the newest edition of WWE Playlist, which focuses on the rivalry between Stone Cold Steve Austin and the McMahon Family. Some of the highlights including Austin being arrested after giving Vince McMahon a stunner, Austin driving a Zamboni to the ring, and much more. You can watch the video below.
– The newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, BRE turn their attention to Sea of Thieves. Here’s the full description for the video:
AAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRREEEE you ready for the Co-Commissioners to raid some more ships? The BRE dress in their pirate best to hoist the sails, load the cannons and swab the poop deck for the third anniversary of Sea of Thieves!
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Wants to Return to Wrestling Once Restrictions Lift, Talks Plan For Final Match With Chris Jericho
- Paul Heyman On Why Roman Reigns Resonates With Audiences, Potential Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match
- Shawn Michaels Regrets Coming Out of Retirement For 2018 Crown Jewel Match
- AEW Releases Video Showing Fallout Of Last Night’s Lights Out Match: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Get Standing Ovation