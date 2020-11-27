wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Posts New Photos Of Undertaker’s Last Night, New WWE Shop Merchandise, NXT UK Highlights
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
– After The Undertaker made his final farewell at Survivor Series last Sunday, WWE has posted a new gallery to their website showing behind-the-scenes photos.
#ThankYouTakerhttps://t.co/0ktPLlZdij
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2020
– WWE Shop has new shirts for the Street Profits and NXT Takeover: Wargames. There is also a 2020 photo book and a new Undisputed Era camouflage hoodie.
– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of NXT UK:
More Trending Stories
- Note on Plans For Kenny Omega’s Title Match at TripleMania XXVIII
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him
- The Godfather Responds to Criticism Over Undertaker’s Final Farewell Segment
- Kevin Sullivan on What Caused WCW’s Downfall, His Belief That The Undertaker Should Book for WWE