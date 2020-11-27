wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Posts New Photos Of Undertaker’s Last Night, New WWE Shop Merchandise, NXT UK Highlights

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Undertaker Survivor Series

– After The Undertaker made his final farewell at Survivor Series last Sunday, WWE has posted a new gallery to their website showing behind-the-scenes photos.

– WWE Shop has new shirts for the Street Profits and NXT Takeover: Wargames. There is also a 2020 photo book and a new Undisputed Era camouflage hoodie.

– Here are highlights from yesterday’s episode of NXT UK:

