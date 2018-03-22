WWE News WWE Posts Storyline Injury Update on Roman Reigns, NXT Takeover: New Orleans VIP Package on Sale, New UpUpDownDown

– WWE released the following storyline injury update on Roman Reigns, following Monday’s Raw…

Will Roman Reigns be 100 percent for WrestleMania? As Roman Reigns was in the process of being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for violating his suspension this past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar brutally attacked the handcuffed Big Dog, who needed to be rushed to a local medical facility in the wake of one of the most callous assaults in WWE history. Little is known about Reigns’ condition at this time, but one has to imagine that The Beast Incarnate’s actions have changed the landscape of the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania. After all, most Superstars have difficulty simply standing upright in a match against The Conqueror. What chance does Reigns have if he’s still recovering from Beast-incurred injuries?

– The $750 VIP ticket packages for NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” are for sale on NXTTickets.com while Ticketmaster still has several regular seats for sale

NXT TakeOver: VIP Suite Package Saturday April 7, 2018 Smoothie King Center/New Orleans, LA

NXT Takeover: New Orleans Package Includes:

* VIP Suite seating during NXT Takeover at Smoothie King Center

* Visits from NXT Superstars during the Show

* Photo Opportunity with NXT Superstars*

* Group Photo on official Takeover: New Orleans Entrance

* VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open

* NXT Takeover: New Orleans Collectible VIP Poster

*All photos will be emailed to you following NXT Takeover. Please note; a limited number of these packages are available, be sure to get yours now.

**A WWE Representative will be in contact via email the week of April 2 to confirm your meeting point at the Smoothie King Center. Please be sure to provide a valid email address at time of purchase.

