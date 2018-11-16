WWE News: WWE Posts Video of Becky Lynch Finding Out She Won’t Be At Survivor Series, Lynch Cuts Promo On Ronda Rousey

– WWE has released a new mini-documentary that shows Becky Lynch being told that she will not compete at Survivor Series in a match with Ronda Rousey. Lynch suffered a broken nose and a concussion on RAW and was replaced by Charlotte Flair.

– Speaking of Lynch, she spoke with Sky Sports Lock Up (via Wrestlezone) before the injury and cut a promo on Rousey.

She said: “The Twitter War? It’s going to be just like it will be at Survivor Series. I’m destroying her. Anything that she says, I have a better comeback for. She’s kinda hounding me at the moment. My latest comeback was she’s my biggest Stan. That’s what the kids say, it’s like fan. Look here now, Ronnie. You’re not the talk of the industry, I am. You came into my world. You were very good in your world. Well done, but this is a whole different kettle of fish. You have a championship. That’s true. That’s undisputed. But she hasn’t been tested. Everybody that she steps in the ring with has already been beaten before the bell rang because she has that dominance, she has that presence, that ability to instill fear in her opponents but that’s not me I’m not scared of anyone or anything. I’ve lost countless times and I’ve come back the next week, the next day, maybe even the same night… She can’t say the same and that’s why this is interesting.“