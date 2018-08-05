wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Profile on Sarah Schreiber, Summerslam 2001 in 60-Seconds, Renee Young to Appear on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
– WWE.com has added a profile on the newest member of NXT’s broadcast team, Sarah Schreiber, which you can read here. Schreiber began working for WWE in April at WrestleMania Axxess and became a fixture at NXT live events in Florida. She now regularly appears on NXT and has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, NCIS: New Orleans, All My Children, Bloodline and Ugly Betty.
– WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at Summerslam 2001.
– Renee Young is Lilian Garcia’s next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia…
Happy #GloryFriday to my #CGSquad ! I am thrilled to announce that next Monday on #ChasingGlory, we welcome the amazing @reneeyoungwwe! From the start, this episode gets personal, as Renee talks about dealing with insecurities, coping with her parents’ divorce, and the traumatic event that took place on her 10th birthday. Plus, her triumphant road to the #WWE, how she got the name “Renee Young,” plus her feelings on #TotalDivas. It’s about to get real, raw, and inspiring with Renee Young! ⭐️ Chasing Glory is available now on #iTunes #Spotify #Stitcher #GooglePlay #Spreaker #YouTube and many more platforms!