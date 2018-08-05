Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Profile on Sarah Schreiber, Summerslam 2001 in 60-Seconds, Renee Young to Appear on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE.com has added a profile on the newest member of NXT’s broadcast team, Sarah Schreiber, which you can read here. Schreiber began working for WWE in April at WrestleMania Axxess and became a fixture at NXT live events in Florida. She now regularly appears on NXT and has appeared on Late Show with David Letterman, NCIS: New Orleans, All My Children, Bloodline and Ugly Betty.

– WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at Summerslam 2001.

– Renee Young is Lilian Garcia’s next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia…

