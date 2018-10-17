wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Promotes nWo Reunion Event, NXT UK Promo Video, Daniel Bryan Hangs Out With MLB Team
– WWE posted to Twitter to promote the upcoming nWo reunion event, which takes place on October 27th in Florida. The company posted the following:
There's a once-in-a-lifetime reunion happening in Orlando on October 27. Will YOU be there? Get all the details at https://t.co/hSS8wAJZ87. #nWo pic.twitter.com/aYWd1PxuI6
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
– The company also posted the following video of Blue Peter presenter Radzi discussing the history of the Cambridge Corn Exchange, where the first NXT UK taping took place:
There's A LOT of history at the site of the first-ever #NXTUK tapings! @iamradzi breaks it down of today's @WWENetwork premiere. pic.twitter.com/TfPJMsBtBK
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018
– The Arizona Diamondbacks shared the following video of Daniel Bryan hanging out with pitcher Archie Bradley:
With @WWE Royal Rumble coming to @ChaseFieldAZ in January, @WWEDanielBryan gives @ArchieBradley7 a lesson in how to #SpeakWWE. pic.twitter.com/4wtOwqDufx
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 16, 2018