wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Promotes nWo Reunion Event, NXT UK Promo Video, Daniel Bryan Hangs Out With MLB Team

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
nWo Souled Out 1997 WWE

– WWE posted to Twitter to promote the upcoming nWo reunion event, which takes place on October 27th in Florida. The company posted the following:

– The company also posted the following video of Blue Peter presenter Radzi discussing the history of the Cambridge Corn Exchange, where the first NXT UK taping took place:

– The Arizona Diamondbacks shared the following video of Daniel Bryan hanging out with pitcher Archie Bradley:

