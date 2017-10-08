wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Recalls Untelevised Hell in a Cell Match, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas
October 8, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted to Twitter to remember the untelevised 2015 Hell in a Cell match. The match was a Raw dark match and featured John Cena, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler:
Think you've seen EVERY #HellInACell Match… THINK AGAIN! #HIAC @JohnCena @HEELZiggler @RealJackSwagger pic.twitter.com/p5xOuvkqP4
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Breezango being painted by Rob Schamberger: