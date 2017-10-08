wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Recalls Untelevised Hell in a Cell Match, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk WWE

– WWE posted to Twitter to remember the untelevised 2015 Hell in a Cell match. The match was a Raw dark match and featured John Cena, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler:

– Here is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas, with Breezango being painted by Rob Schamberger:

