WWE News: WWE Recently Filmed A Gene Okerlund Special, Jim Ross Celebrates A Birthday, Clip Of Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

– Seth Rollins spoke about Mean Gene Okerlund’s death on Twitter and revealed that he recently sat down with WWE passing to talk about the interviewer’s legacy. It seems as though WWE had been planning a special for Okerlund prior to yesterday’s news. He wrote:

Super bummed about Mean Gene. Literally JUST sat down last week to do an interview about his legacy. He was the most iconic backstage interviewer in wrestling history in my opinion. #RIPMeanGene — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 2, 2019

– WWE has posted a clip from last night’s episode of NXT, featuring Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno. Riddle won with the Bromission, but Ohno attacked him after the match and mocked him with a fist bump.

– Jim Ross turned 67 years old today. ECW alumni New Jack and Vic Grimes both turned 56.