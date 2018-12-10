wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE References Dean Ambrose/Bane Similarities, Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler Q&A
– WWE is leaning into the Dean Ambrose/Bane comparison that many have been making online. After Ambrose showed up last week in a gas mask and leather jacket which prompted fans to poke fun at the look with Bane references, WWE posted the following to Instagram:
– Tyler Breeze & Dolph Ziggler participated in a brief Q&A that was posted to Breeze’s Twitter account:
Check out Q and A with @HEELZiggler https://t.co/26IBiaQUe1
— Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) December 10, 2018