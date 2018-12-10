Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE References Dean Ambrose/Bane Similarities, Tyler Breeze and Dolph Ziggler Q&A

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Ambrose Bane

– WWE is leaning into the Dean Ambrose/Bane comparison that many have been making online. After Ambrose showed up last week in a gas mask and leather jacket which prompted fans to poke fun at the look with Bane references, WWE posted the following to Instagram:

You think darkness is your ally? #RAW #DeanAmbrose

– Tyler Breeze & Dolph Ziggler participated in a brief Q&A that was posted to Breeze’s Twitter account:

