WWE News: WWE Reportedly Concerned About Possible Chris Jericho Chants on Raw, Charlotte Flair Missing Tonight’s Show

– WWE reportedly has some concern over the potential for Chris Jericho chants on tonight’s episode of Raw. Tonight’s episode is from Winnipeg, which is where Jericho grew up and is billed from, and Figure 4 Online notes that there’s a bit of concern within the company that there could be chants for the AEW World Champion or a lot of signs for him on the show.

– The site also notes that Charlotte Flair is missing Raw due to the fact that grandfather on her mother’s side passed away sometime in the last few days. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Flair family.