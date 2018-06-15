WWE News: WWE Reportedly Upset Over ROH Running MSG, Photos Of Stephanie McMahon On Undercover Boss, Bayley Reunites With Old Friends

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly very upset about Ring of Honor running Madison Square Garden, and are “doing everything possible to block it.”

– WWE posted the following photos of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss…

https://instagram.com/wwe/?utm_source=ig_embed

– Bayley was in San Jose and had the chance to catch up with her former basketball teammate and her coach for a workout session…

https://instagram.com/itsmebayley/?utm_source=ig_embed