WWE News: WWE Revealing Q2 Earnings Later Today, Note On Kyle O’Reilly’s Match Next Week, NXT Highlights
– WWE will announce their earning results for the second quarter of 2020 later this afternoon. As it covers April-June, this will be the first full quarter where WWE was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown. There will be a stockholders’ conference at 5 PM with Vince McMahon and Frank Riddick III. 411 will have coverage of the call.
– Kyle O’Reilly is set to make his in-ring return to NXT next week as he teams with Bobby Fish to challenge NXT Tag team champions Imperium. It will be O’Reilly’s first match back on the brand since before the pandemic started. O’Reilly had been missing from the tapings for his safety, as he has diabetes and is more at-risk for negative effects of the virus.
– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:
