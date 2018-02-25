 

WWE News: WWE Reveals Women’s Elimination Rules, Coach Shares Pic of Chamber

February 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Elimination Chamber

– WWE posted the rules to the women’s Elimination Chamber on Twitter. You can see the image below, which notes that two stars will begin the match with a pod door opening randomly every five minutes until all pods are open. Eliminations are by pinfall or submission, with the winner taking home the Raw Women’s Championship:

– Jonathan Coachman shared the following picture of the Chamber hanging above the ring before the show:

