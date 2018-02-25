wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Reveals Women’s Elimination Rules, Coach Shares Pic of Chamber
February 25, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted the rules to the women’s Elimination Chamber on Twitter. You can see the image below, which notes that two stars will begin the match with a pod door opening randomly every five minutes until all pods are open. Eliminations are by pinfall or submission, with the winner taking home the Raw Women’s Championship:
Get familiar with the rules of Women's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/InPbMGsK3D
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
– Jonathan Coachman shared the following picture of the Chamber hanging above the ring before the show:
The Chamber is in place and ready to not give anything back. 35 minutes until the start of the show pic.twitter.com/cktUJBFY09
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) February 26, 2018