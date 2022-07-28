WWE News: WWE Rivals Screening Set For Saturday in Nashville, Latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands

– A screening of the WWE Rivals Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar episode is set for Saturday in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. PWInsider reports that the world premiere of the episode will take place at the Wildhorse Saloon at 11:30 AM ET with Peter Rosenberg hosting. The site notes that admission is first come, first served.

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods continuing their “Battle of the Brands” WWE 2K22 gameplay: