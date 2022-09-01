wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
wrestling
— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2022
– The WWE PR Twitter account, on the other hand, is doing what it always does and shared a recent BBC interview with Drew McIntyre promoting Clash at the Castle:
Speaking about @WWE taking over @principalitysta this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales at #WWECastle, @DMcIntyreWWE told @BBC, "This was a dream of mine for some time, something the UK has deserved for a long time. I can't think of a better stadium."https://t.co/IJhvtOPvgx
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) September 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn On Working With Chyna In WWE, His Turning Point In His Battle With Addiction
- Jim Ross Recalls The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether He Thought Lesnar Was Ready To Be Champion
- Bobby Fish Would Answer If Someone Called Him Out Unscripted, Recalls Incident With Dax Harwood
- Matt Riddle Posts Pic From Jiu-Jitsu Dojo With Marty Scurll, More WWE Stars