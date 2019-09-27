WWE News: WWE Seeking Exemption From California Law AB5, Edge Leaving Podcast, Natalya and Others On Good Day New York

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has hired a lobbyist to try to get an exemption for the new AB5 law in California regarding the classification of employees vs. independent contractors as it relates to their company. There have already been exemptions written into the law. WWE regularly runs events in Californi and are currently set to have Wrestlemania in Los Angeles in either 2021 or 2022.

– Edge announced today on the E & C Pod of Awesomeness that he is leaving the podcast.

– Natalya, Carmella and Sonya Deville were all guests on Good Day New York. You can see a clip below.