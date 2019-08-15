WWE News: WWE Shares Picture of Bray Wyatt With Lantern, Code Orange On Coming Up With Bray Wyatt’s Theme

– WWE may not be doing away with Bray Wyatt’s creepy lantern after all. After WWE edited Wyatt’s SummerSlam entrance on YouTube, there was some speculation that they might be getting rid of the lantern. However, WWE posted the following to Twitter, which as you can see clearly includes said lantern:

– Speaking of Bray Wyatt, Code Orange spoke with Newsweek for a new interview about coming up with Wyatt’s theme song. Jami Morgan, the drummer and vocalist for the band, said that the band reached out to Wyatt after the WWE star followed their Twitter.

“What happened was I saw that Bray had followed us on Twitter, and we’ve been following him since a couple of years ago when our record I Am King came out and that’s around when he kicked off at the same time with his vignettes and vibe,” Morgan said. “And so I just messaged him and said, ‘Hey man, I think we should do something together and it makes a lot of sense’ and he hit me back.”