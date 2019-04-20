wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Star Backstage at NXT UK Tapings, Dark Matches Before and After Taping
April 19, 2019
– It looks like Alexander Wolfe may be headed to NXT UK. Wrestling Inc reports that Wolfe was backstage at the tapings in Glasgow on Friday, but did not appear on camera. It is possible that he could make his debut at tomorrow night’s taping.
Wolfe said goodbye to his SAnitY stablemates and WWE on social media this week, prompting speculation he could be headed to NXT (or NXT UK).
The site also reports that Kassius Ohno defeated Oliver Carter in the dark match before the tapings while Noam Dar, Trent Seven, Tyler Bate and Kenny Williams beat Gallus, James Drake and Zack Gibson after the tapings.
