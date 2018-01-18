WWE News: New Day & The Authority Appearing on Tonight Show, WWE Promotes Bruce Prichard’s Podcast

– The New Day, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon are set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. You can see posts to Twitter revealing the news below. The WWE stars are promoting Monday’s 25th anniversary episode of Raw and will be facing off in a Lip Synch Battle:

– WWE.com has posted an article promoting Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With live podcast that takes place at the Barclays Center on Friday night. You can see the announcement below:

Don’t miss Bruce Prichard’s live podcast at Barclays Center

Immediately following the Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets game Friday, Jan. 19, at Barclays Center, Bruce Prichard — known to the WWE Universe as Brother Love — will record a live edition of his podcast, “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard.”

The podcast comes on the eve of Raw 25 at Barclays Center in which Brother Love is set to make his return to WWE.

Tickets for both the Heat vs. Nets game and the podcast are now available.