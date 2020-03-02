wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars At XFL Games, Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston Interviews
– Bray Wyatt was at the XFL Tampa game this past week. Titus O’Neil has also been at XFL games this season.
– WWE Shop has released retro Brock Lesnar shirts to coincide with the Ruthless Aggression episode.
– Roman Reigns sent out the following tweet.
Savannah is an amazing young woman, blessed to have met her last night in Syracuse, NY! pic.twitter.com/DHae1mGYO3
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 2, 2020
– Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston did local interviews.
Boston’s own @TrueKofi sat down with @boston25 before #FridayNightSmackDown https://t.co/sKAuxwuvRR pic.twitter.com/Bmo3791sGD
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 2, 2020
.@WWE #MondayNightRaw returns to @barclayscenter tonight. @DMcIntyreWWE sat down with @fox5ny to talk about tonight and @WrestleMania https://t.co/Al1TYA1xQC pic.twitter.com/MpVex8O5Zm
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 2, 2020
– First-ever XFL play on SportsCenter #1
