WWE News: WWE Stars Disappointed After Money in the Bank Matches, Carmella and James Ellsworth Celebrate, WWE Polls Fans On Which Champion Is In More Trouble

– Several WWE stars tweeted our their disappointment with coming up short in their Money in the Bank ladder matches last night.

The disappointment is real! Still trying to figure out how I couldnt unhook the briefcases…I had it!!!😩 #MITB pic.twitter.com/HX0LskIJuQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 18, 2018

I’m so proud of the women I work with … tough as nails, perseverance, determination, dedication and grit. #MITB 💚 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2018

So close…so close…. — King T’Kofi (@TrueKofi) June 18, 2018

I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always REACH my destination. #mitb pic.twitter.com/7iRdGYsAES — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 18, 2018

Might not have been my night but it was definitely the women’s 💰 #MITB

👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 18, 2018

“Control what you can control and do the best you can and you won’t be mad at yourself.” – @MarkShurman #MITB — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 18, 2018

– WWE has a new poll asking which champion is in the most danger after Money in the Bank. 64% voted for Brock Lesnar now that Braun Strowman has the briefcase, while 36% voted for Alexa Bliss with both Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey on her trail.

– WWE has a new video in which Carmella and James Ellsworth talk about her win at Money in the Bank over Asuka.