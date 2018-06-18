Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Stars Disappointed After Money in the Bank Matches, Carmella and James Ellsworth Celebrate, WWE Polls Fans On Which Champion Is In More Trouble

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Charlotte Money in the Bank

– Several WWE stars tweeted our their disappointment with coming up short in their Money in the Bank ladder matches last night.

– WWE has a new poll asking which champion is in the most danger after Money in the Bank. 64% voted for Brock Lesnar now that Braun Strowman has the briefcase, while 36% voted for Alexa Bliss with both Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey on her trail.

– WWE has a new video in which Carmella and James Ellsworth talk about her win at Money in the Bank over Asuka.

