WWE News: WWE Stars Headed To Alberto El Patron-Tito Ortiz Fight, Edge Praises Vic Joseph, WWE Network Updated on Roku

– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara and Chavo Guerrero will all be cageside at the Alberto el Patron vs. Tito Ortiz PPV fight on Saturday for Combate Americas.

– In a post on Twitter, Edge praised the commentary of RAW announcer Vic Joseph.

He wrote: “[email protected] is awesome. He’s in the supreme hot seat and kickin ass. ASTRONOMICALLY better than I would. Everything takes time to get used to, especially the voice of a show. The work is great, it’s just new, and your ears will get worked in with time. Patience grasshoppas.”

– WWE Network has been updated on Roku devices.