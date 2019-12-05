wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars Headed To Alberto El Patron-Tito Ortiz Fight, Edge Praises Vic Joseph, WWE Network Updated on Roku
– PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara and Chavo Guerrero will all be cageside at the Alberto el Patron vs. Tito Ortiz PPV fight on Saturday for Combate Americas.
– In a post on Twitter, Edge praised the commentary of RAW announcer Vic Joseph.
He wrote: “[email protected] is awesome. He’s in the supreme hot seat and kickin ass. ASTRONOMICALLY better than I would. Everything takes time to get used to, especially the voice of a show. The work is great, it’s just new, and your ears will get worked in with time. Patience grasshoppas.”
.@VicJosephWWE is awesome. He’s in the supreme hot seat and kickin ass. ASTRONOMICALLY better than I would. Everything takes time to get used to, especially the voice of a show. The work is great, it’s just new, and your ears will get worked in with time. Patience grasshoppas https://t.co/yWS3jHehVJ
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 4, 2019
– WWE Network has been updated on Roku devices.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Praises Daniel Bryan For Pushing WWE To Put Him In WrestleMania Main Event
- Former Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis On His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along