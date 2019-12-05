wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Stars Headed To Alberto El Patron-Tito Ortiz Fight, Edge Praises Vic Joseph, WWE Network Updated on Roku

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Combate Americas Tito vs. Alberto

PWInsider reports that Rey Mysterio, Sin Cara and Chavo Guerrero will all be cageside at the Alberto el Patron vs. Tito Ortiz PPV fight on Saturday for Combate Americas.

– In a post on Twitter, Edge praised the commentary of RAW announcer Vic Joseph.

He wrote: “[email protected] is awesome. He’s in the supreme hot seat and kickin ass. ASTRONOMICALLY better than I would. Everything takes time to get used to, especially the voice of a show. The work is great, it’s just new, and your ears will get worked in with time. Patience grasshoppas.

– WWE Network has been updated on Roku devices.

