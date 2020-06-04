wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Stars React To Drake Maverick Getting Contract, WWE Stock Update, More WWE Backstage Highlights

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Drake Maverick 5-27-20

– Drake Maverick was given a new contract with WWE on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Several wrestlers have reacted to the news on Twitter, including Mia Yim, Mojo Rawley and others.

– WWE stock opened at $47.50 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.

