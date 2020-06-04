wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stars React To Drake Maverick Getting Contract, WWE Stock Update, More WWE Backstage Highlights
– Drake Maverick was given a new contract with WWE on last night’s episode of NXT on the USA Network. Several wrestlers have reacted to the news on Twitter, including Mia Yim, Mojo Rawley and others.
Way to go bud. Proud of you my friend. Keep ballin. @WWEMaverick https://t.co/Sq27jpxpGV
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 4, 2020
Hell yeah @WWEMaverick https://t.co/jcLA9XodYH
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) June 4, 2020
Hell yeah, Spud!! Welcome back @WWEMaverick https://t.co/VwiercMByu
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 4, 2020
It was all worth it. https://t.co/ibszVlRov0
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) June 4, 2020
SO. HAPPY 🙌 @WWEMaverick https://t.co/CPovYkihqf
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 4, 2020
The only 5x guest on @WWETheBump and many more to come.
Not going anywhere.
See you at the Christmas party, @WWEMaverick. https://t.co/PmfJD1smjk
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) June 4, 2020
– WWE stock opened at $47.50 per share this morning.
– Here are highlights from Tuesday’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1.
