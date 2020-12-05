wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Still Advertising Zack Ryder Merchandise, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, NXT Wrestlers Give Impressions Of William Regal
– WWE appears to still be advertising Zack Ryder merchandise in the WWE Shop, even though he was released from the company back in April. A fan pointed this out to Matt Cardona, who told them to go ahead and buy it.
Lol buy it https://t.co/5AbDG67kdT
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 5, 2020
– WWE has posted a clip to Youtube of NXT stars doing their best impressions of William Regal shouting ‘Wargames’. It features Adam Cole, Rhea Ripley, Shotzi Blackheart, Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes, Ember Moon, Kevin Owens and more.
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal may have some competition with his "𝑾𝑨𝑹𝑮𝑨𝑴𝑬𝑺" pronunciation…
😂 😂 😂 #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/3WRgkmNmgq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2020
– WWE posted a video showing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
