WWE News: WWE Stock Continues to Soar, New Total Bellas Preview, Poll on Smackdown Stars With Momentum
June 27, 2018
– The WWE stock is trading at $71.89 following yesterday’s confirmation of WWE’s new TV deals.
– There won’t be a new Total Bellas episode this Sunday. The current season will resume on July 8th on E!, and here is the preview for that show…
Save The Date: While John Cena is out of town for media events, Brie steps in as a substitute fiancé to help an overwhelmed Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams; Bryan is shocked when Brie spends $30,000 on a piece of art behind his back.”
– WWE.com is currently running a poll asking who has the most momentum on Smackdown. Here are the results…
* 39% – WWE Champion AJ Styles
* 38% – Rusev
* 11% – Becky Lynch
* 6% – The Bludgeon Brothers
* 5% – Carmella