WWE News: WWE Stock Continues to Soar, New Total Bellas Preview, Poll on Smackdown Stars With Momentum

– The WWE stock is trading at $71.89 following yesterday’s confirmation of WWE’s new TV deals.

– There won’t be a new Total Bellas episode this Sunday. The current season will resume on July 8th on E!, and here is the preview for that show…

Save The Date: While John Cena is out of town for media events, Brie steps in as a substitute fiancé to help an overwhelmed Nikki plan the wedding of her dreams; Bryan is shocked when Brie spends $30,000 on a piece of art behind his back.”

– WWE.com is currently running a poll asking who has the most momentum on Smackdown. Here are the results…

* 39% – WWE Champion AJ Styles

* 38% – Rusev

* 11% – Becky Lynch

* 6% – The Bludgeon Brothers

* 5% – Carmella