WWE News: WWE Stock Has Biggest Gains This Year, Tyler Breeze Looks at Rare Trading Cards, Highlights From The Smackdown Lowdown
December 31, 2022
– Deadline has an article analyzing entertainment stocks in the past year, and WWE had the most gains with 38%. They were ahead of Nexstar in second place, which had 16%. The only other media stock to gain this year was Tegna with 14%.
– WWE has released a video with highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown.
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Tyler Breeze looking at rare WWE trading cards.
