wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stock Rises After Yesterday’s Earnings Report, New Sonya Deville, Miz and Morrison Merch, Adam Cole and Xavier Woods Play WWE Supercard
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
– After the WWE Q1 financials report yesterday, WWE stock has increased over five dollars to $44.25 per share this morning.
– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Adam Cole playing season six of WWE Sueprcard.
– WWE Shop is selling a new “Pride Fighter” shirt for Sonya Deville, as well as a “Hey Hey Ho Ho” shirt for The Miz and John Morrison.
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Addresses Accusations That She Stole Role Model Gimmick From Bayley
- Jim Ross Discusses If John Cena Used His Backstage Influence To Help Nikki Bella & Bury Alex Riley
- Details on Chemical WWE Reportedly Using to Fight COVID-19 at Performance Center
- Triple H Says It Was His Idea To Shoot Boneyard Match In Cinematic Style, Discusses His Talks With Vince McMahon About The Match