wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Stock Rises After Yesterday’s Earnings Report, New Sonya Deville, Miz and Morrison Merch, Adam Cole and Xavier Woods Play WWE Supercard

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE

– After the WWE Q1 financials report yesterday, WWE stock has increased over five dollars to $44.25 per share this morning.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods and Adam Cole playing season six of WWE Sueprcard.

– WWE Shop is selling a new “Pride Fighter” shirt for Sonya Deville, as well as a “Hey Hey Ho Ho” shirt for The Miz and John Morrison.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, WWE Shop, WWE Stock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading