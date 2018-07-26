Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Stock Surging Following Q2 Report, Carmella Suffers Injured Lip on Smackdown, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Linebacker Vince Williams Dresses as Stone Cold

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Following the release of the Q2 financials this morning, the WWE stock is surging over $84, currently at $84.61, up +3.33 (4.10%) from yesterday.

– Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Vince Williams dressed as Stone Cold for a grand training camp entrance…

– Carmella revealed on an Instagram Story that she suffered a busted lip in her non-title loss to Becky Lynch on Smackdown. You can see a picture here.

