WWE News: WWE Stock Surging Following Q2 Report, Carmella Suffers Injured Lip on Smackdown, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Linebacker Vince Williams Dresses as Stone Cold

– Following the release of the Q2 financials this morning, the WWE stock is surging over $84, currently at $84.61, up +3.33 (4.10%) from yesterday.

– Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker Vince Williams dressed as Stone Cold for a grand training camp entrance…

Vince Williams just arrived dressed like Stone Cold Steve Austin. His car is playing the theme song. #Steelers @937theFan pic.twitter.com/PWMtN7CDIL — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 25, 2018

Another look at Stone Cold Vince Williams. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/lzQcqaxnEo — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) July 25, 2018

VINCE WILLIAMS AWESOMENESS pic.twitter.com/Qh3mTnmc8w — Mike Foster (@mjfsteeler) July 26, 2018

– Carmella revealed on an Instagram Story that she suffered a busted lip in her non-title loss to Becky Lynch on Smackdown. You can see a picture here.