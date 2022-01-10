WWE News: WWE Supercut Looks At Best Elimination From Every Royal Rumble Match, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Brock Lesnar

– The newest edition of WWE Supercut looks at the best elimination from every Royal Rumble match in history, including Hacksaw Jim Duggan eliminating One Man Gang to win the inaugural 1988 Royal Rumble, John Cena eliminating Triple H to win the 2008 Royal Rumble, and much more. You can watch the video below.

– Brock Lesnar is featured in the newest Canvas 2 Canvas, as artist Rob Schamberger profiles Lesnar’s career-long reign of destruction.