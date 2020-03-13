wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Supercut With 316 Stone Cold Stunners, Clip From WWE Day Of: Super Showdown, Ronda Rousey Teaches Judo Throws
March 13, 2020
– WWE has posted a new edition of their ‘Supercut’ series, this time with 316 Stone Cold Stunners. The video is a little under seven minutes long. Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to appear on RAW this Monday to celebrate “3:16 Day”, although that episode may be moved to the WWE Performance Center.
– WWE has posted a clip from their upcoming WWE Network special “Day Of: Super Showdown”, with Naomi talking about wrestling in Saudi Arabia and getting emotional.
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video from her dojo as she teaches you how to perform a Right O-Goshi judo throw.
