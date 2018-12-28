WWE News: WWE is Taping Final Raw & Smackdown of 2018 This Weekend, Live Event Schedule

– WWE will tape the final Raw & Smackdown shows this weekend. Tonight, the Raw brand will hold a TV taping for the December 31 edition of Monday Night Raw in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre in a steel cage and John Cena’s return to Raw. On Saturday, the Smackdown side then will hold its final tapings of the year (airing January 1) in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena, featuring the fallout of AJ Styles slugging Vince McMahon. 205 Live will be taping, featuring Kalisto vs. Lio Rush and Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa in qualifying bouts to determine the challengers for Buddy Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship at the 2019 Royal Rumble PPV.

– WWE runs a live event tomorrow in Chicago at the United Center (card below) and close out with a live event in Buffalo, NY on Sunday …

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Arose in a Steel Cage match

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The AOP

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

– Smackdown will run tonight in Baltimore, Maryland (card below) at the Royal Farms Arena and then close out the year with a live event in Tampa, Florida on the 30th.

* MizTV with John Cena

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles in a steel cage

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

