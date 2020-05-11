wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Taping Multiple Episodes of TV Today, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas, Note On This Week’s NXT UK
– PWInsider reports that WWE will tape tonight’s episode of RAW and Friday’s episode of Smackdown today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. RAW will feature the return of both Edge and Randy Orton, as well as Becky Lynch confronting Money in the Bank winner Asuka. They will tape more material for Smackdown tomorrow.
– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Total Bellas: “Nicole reveals she might be pregnant with Artem’s baby; Brie and Bryan’s relationship issues reach the breaking point; Nicole’s long-delayed house construction leads to a major Bella brawl.”
– This week’s NXT UK will feature matches chosen by superstars on the NXT UK roster.
