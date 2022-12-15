wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Taping Two Episodes of Smackdown Tomorrow, Latest Video From UpUpDownDown, Top 10 2022 Moments of the Bloodline
– WWE will tape two episodes of Smackdown tomorrow night in Chicago. In addition to the live episode tomorrow night, they will tape the December 23 episode.
– The latest WWE top 10 looks at the Bloodline’s best moments of 2022.
– The latest Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown is now available.
