WWE News: WWE Taping Two Episodes of Smackdown Tomorrow, Latest Video From UpUpDownDown, Top 10 2022 Moments of the Bloodline

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 12-16-22 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE will tape two episodes of Smackdown tomorrow night in Chicago. In addition to the live episode tomorrow night, they will tape the December 23 episode.

– The latest WWE top 10 looks at the Bloodline’s best moments of 2022.

– The latest Battle of the Brands from UpUpDownDown is now available.

