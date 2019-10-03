wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Teaming With Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK
– WWE has announced that they are teaming with the Leukemia and Lymphoma society to help cancer patients and their families. Here’s the announcement:
WWE® AND THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY (LLS) JOIN FORCES TO HELP CANCER PATIENTS AND FAMILIES
New Partnership Supports LLS’s Children’s Initiative to address the urgent need for new and better treatments for pediatric cancer patients
Stamford, Conn. and Rye Brook, N.Y. (October 03, 2019) – WWE and WWE Superstar Roman Reigns are teaming up with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in the fight against cancer. For Reigns, the cause is personal – he is in remission for the second time from chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). The new partnership with LLS, the world’s largest nonprofit fighting blood cancers, will propel the organization’s comprehensive effort to drive more research and deliver more assistance to cancer patients and families when they need it most, including those battling pediatric cancer.
– Today’s episode of NXT UK will feature the following matches:
*NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Tegan Nox.
*Piper Niven vs. Isla Dawn
– WWE has released the following highlights last night’s episode of NXT:
