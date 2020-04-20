WWE News: WWE To Present Women-Centric Programming On FS1 Tomorrow, Synopsis For This Week’s Total Bellas, Details On This Week’s NXT UK

– WWE is set to present a lineup of programming devoted to the women of WWE on FS1 tomorrow night, leading up to a new episode of WWE Backstage. The schedule includes:

7 PM ET: Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches

8 PM ET: WWE 24: Ronda Rousey

9 PM ET: Charlotte Flair’s Most Memorable Matches

10 PM ET: WWE 24: Becky Lynch – The Man

11 PM ET: WWE Backstage (will include an all-female panel of Renee Young, Paige, Ember Moon and Beth Phoenix)

– This week’s episode of NXT UK will feature a replay of Tyler Bate vs. WALTER from NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff last year.

– Here’s a synopsis for this week’s Total Bellas: “Nicole feuds with JJ after he accuses her of favoring Birdie over her other nieces; a recent robbery puts Brie on high alert; Kathy creates trouble in the desert when she plans a family photo that doesn’t include Artem.“