WWE News: WWE To Reveal Q4 2021 Earnings On Thursday, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bayley, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn
January 31, 2022
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full year 2021 results on Thursday. There will be a conference call at 5 PM ET with the top executives, including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon.
– The latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bayley.
– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she plays Horizon Zero Dawn.
