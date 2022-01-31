wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE To Reveal Q4 2021 Earnings On Thursday, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Bayley, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full year 2021 results on Thursday. There will be a conference call at 5 PM ET with the top executives, including Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon.

– The latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Bayley.

– Ronda Rousey has posted a new video in which she plays Horizon Zero Dawn.

