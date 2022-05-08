wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Top 10 Looks At SmackDown, Drew McIntyre Comments On Clash At The Castle, Naomi Joins Hot97 FM
May 7, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Top 10 video takes a look at this week’s Friday Night SmackDown to revisit the show’s most thrilling, physical, and controversial moments.
– WWE will be returning to the United Kingdom later this year for Clash At The Castle, In video released by the company Drew McIntyre reveals “It’s the thing I’ve been dreaming about for years!”:
– WWE Superstar Naomi joined Hot97 FM WWE’s Naomi to talk about how she got started in WWE, Sasha Banks, Big E, and More with Rosenberg:
