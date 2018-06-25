WWE News: WWE Twitter Account Follows Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson, Total Bellas Bonus Clips

– Let the speculation begin, as the WWE Twitter account has begun following Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. As you can see below, the company’s official account has Jackson as their newest followed account.

Whether this means anything at all is in question. The action has raised speculation that the team may sign with WWE after their contracts with ROH are up at the end of the year. It is worth noting that Kenny Omega and the Bucks were featured on WWE.com in regard to their Street Fighter V battle with the New Day at E3, so it may just be related to potential future things like that.

This is very interesting.. pic.twitter.com/P8TXeuRvBm — Aaron Varble (@TheVarble) June 26, 2018

– Here are bonus clips from Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, wikth Brie hiring a shaman to help remove Nikki Bella’s negative energy and talking with family about her goat yoga experience with Daniel Bryan: