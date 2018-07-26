Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Using ‘All In’ Phrase To Promote Total Divas, James Ellsworth Seeks Legal Advice From Clarence Mason, Latest Edition of Battle of the Brands

July 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Total Divas

– WWE recently used the phrase “All In” to promote the new season of Total Divas, which Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin took issue with. When he brought it up, Brian “Road Dogg” James responded and led to a debate between the two. Satin noted that the situation seems hypocritical given the WWE previously sent a cease-and-desist to prevent the Bullet Club from using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture. Bullet Club members Cody and the Young Bucks are promoting the All In event.

– After his firing by Paige on the latest edition of Smackdown, James Ellsworth is apparently seeking legal advice from Clarence Mason:

Anyone remember Clarence Mason? And if so does anyone have his number? #rehireellsworth

A post shared by James Ellsworth (@jamesellsworthwrestling) on

– The latest “Battle of the Brands” episode from UpUpDownDown is now online:

