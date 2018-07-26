WWE News: WWE Using ‘All In’ Phrase To Promote Total Divas, James Ellsworth Seeks Legal Advice From Clarence Mason, Latest Edition of Battle of the Brands

– WWE recently used the phrase “All In” to promote the new season of Total Divas, which Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin took issue with. When he brought it up, Brian “Road Dogg” James responded and led to a debate between the two. Satin noted that the situation seems hypocritical given the WWE previously sent a cease-and-desist to prevent the Bullet Club from using the “Too Sweet” hand gesture. Bullet Club members Cody and the Young Bucks are promoting the All In event.

Imagine sending wrestlers a cease and desist over a 20-year-old hand gesture only to hijack the catchphrase they’re using to promote an event months later. https://t.co/KmhBFjYrAG — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 26, 2018

Have you ever heard the phrase,”what’s good for goose is good for the gander”? If it’s ok to bite, it’s ok to bite, right?! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2018

I guess. One goose here has a billion dollars backing it though and money they can waste on pettiness. The other was just trying to feed their family and wasn’t taking money out of anyone’s pockets. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 26, 2018

They needed that gesture to feed their families? C’mon man, they’re doing really well on their talent alone aren’t they? Just don’t make it sound like food was being taken off tables. I get it, fight for the “little guy” but are they the little guy anymore? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2018

Do you honestly believe they didn’t lose out on money because of that? I realize it worked out for them in the long run, but it’s silly to act like that C&D wasn’t sent to force them to stop selling their most popular selling shirts. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 26, 2018

– After his firing by Paige on the latest edition of Smackdown, James Ellsworth is apparently seeking legal advice from Clarence Mason:

– The latest “Battle of the Brands” episode from UpUpDownDown is now online: