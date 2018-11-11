wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Using More Pyro on European Tour, Mustafa Ali Shares Pic With Daughter at EVOLVE 116
– WWE is using more pyro with for roster entrances on the European tour. You can see pics at the link in the below tweet of AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and more having pyrotechnics in their entrances, as well as video of Lana and Rusev’s pyro-enhanced entrance:
The Superstars of #SDLive SHINED as they took over Brighton, England! #WWEBrighton @AJStylesOrg https://t.co/VkH1WJVl5D
— WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2018
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter commenting on the moment he shared with his daughter at EVOLVE 116. Ali brought his daughter into the ring at the event, which was held at the same venue where he attended his first independent show:
At #Evolve116, I told her dreams start off at places like this. This venue was the 1st indy show I attended back in '02. She even sat & watched the show where I did. Years later, I return here just days before competing for a championship on a @WWE PPV. 📸@AlanBlackRhino pic.twitter.com/4dlpeO1Hbh
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) November 11, 2018