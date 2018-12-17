wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Women Praise TLC, WWE TLC Fallout Videos, TLC Main event Simulation
– Paige, Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Live Morgan have all commented on last night’s WWE TLC PPV…
Congratulations to the ladies of smackdown. Tearing the house down and @WWEAsuka becoming the NEW smackdown women’s champion!! 🔥🔥 @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 17, 2018
Congrats to all the women on #WWETLC ! Unbelievable what women can do these days! Congrats especially to @WWEAsuka from Day 1 been one of my favorites to work! I remember hearing I was first to face the empress and I was truly honored ! Congrats champ! @WWE
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) December 17, 2018
A picture says a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/301bJBSNov
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 17, 2018
Unconditional pic.twitter.com/qp6Cunp27N
— LIV Morgan 👅💙 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 17, 2018
