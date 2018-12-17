Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Women Praise TLC, WWE TLC Fallout Videos, TLC Main event Simulation

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Charlotte Asuka Becky Lynch WWE TLC

– Paige, Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Live Morgan have all commented on last night’s WWE TLC PPV…

– Here are some fallout videos from last night’s WWE TLC PPV…







– UpUpDownDown posted the following Asuka vs. Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch TLC simulation…

