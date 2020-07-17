wrestling / News

WWE News: Note on Wyatt Swamp Fight Filming, Sasha Banks Facts, Lacey Evans Jokes About Seducing Seth Rollins

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bray Wyatt Smackdown

– WrestleVotes reports that the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida. The event airs this Sunday on the WWE Network.

– WWE has posted a new edition of List This with thirty facts about Sasha Banks.

– In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans joked about a moment in a match with Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules last year, in which she tried to seduce him before Becky Lynch broke it up.

She wrote: “I remember……10 more minutes and Id be the one with time off.

