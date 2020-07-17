wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Wyatt Swamp Fight Filming, Sasha Banks Facts, Lacey Evans Jokes About Seducing Seth Rollins
– WrestleVotes reports that the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida. The event airs this Sunday on the WWE Network.
After some delays, I’m told the Swamp Fight for Extreme Rules was filmed last night in Florida.
– WWE has posted a new edition of List This with thirty facts about Sasha Banks.
– In a post on Twitter, Lacey Evans joked about a moment in a match with Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules last year, in which she tried to seduce him before Becky Lynch broke it up.
She wrote: “I remember……10 more minutes and Id be the one with time off.”
I remember……10 more minutes and Id be the one with time off💅🤰🏼 https://t.co/6JEFUAzL6D
