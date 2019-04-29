– X-Pac was at the WWE Performance Center prior to his Hall of Fame induction.

– Lince Dorado took to social media to thank Dean Malenko.

Idol, legend, pops. Thank you #DeanMalenko for everything you have ever showed me. I’m going to miss the humor and interactions we had. The matches you had with other legends, amazed me as a young cat. I was most excited to work with you and glad I did! 😭 extreme pic.twitter.com/wbhRRtWdt4 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) April 29, 2019

– Titus O’Neil turns 42 years old today. Jay Lethal, 34, and Paul Roma, 59, also share birthdays today.

– NXT road trip details in June:

Texas and Oklahoma, two sports-entertainment hotbeds dating back decades, will soon get a dose of the black-and-yellow brand of action.

As announced by WWE COO Triple H on Twitter, NXT will hit the road this June with four Live Events in the Lone Star State and the Sooner State.

The tour kicks off Thursday, June 20, at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio before heading to the Revention Music Center in Houston on Friday, June 21. The Texas leg of the road trip then wraps up Saturday, June 22, with an event at Dallas’ South Side Ballroom. From there, the Superstars of NXT will travel to The Criterion in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 23, for the final stop on the tour.

Don’t miss your chance to see Superstars like NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream, The Undisputed ERA, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Mia Yim and more, live and in action.*

