Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Appreciates Mia Yim’s Burn On Shelton Benjamin, Nia Jax On UpUpDownDown

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mia Yim Mae Young Classic

– Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin are friends and like any close friends, they regularly take playful shots at each other through social media. The latest insult from Yim was so good it got a reaction out of Xavier Woods.

– Nia Jax is the latest guest on UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint.

article topics :

Mia Yim, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading