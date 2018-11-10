WWE News: Xavier Woods Appreciates Mia Yim’s Burn On Shelton Benjamin, Nia Jax On UpUpDownDown

– Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin are friends and like any close friends, they regularly take playful shots at each other through social media. The latest insult from Yim was so good it got a reaction out of Xavier Woods.

If stand in the cold & rain with your small child chasing autographs maybe you need to rethink your priorities — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 9, 2018

You say that like people actually want your autograph. https://t.co/qSShjQt96Z — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) November 9, 2018

You say that like you’ll ever have kids https://t.co/fYkuktWN24 — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) November 9, 2018

Beats having to pay child support.. you know the struggle. https://t.co/9dO57H9ZZH — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) November 9, 2018

pic.twitter.com/KBHEsmJKzT — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 10, 2018

