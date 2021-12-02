wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods on Attack of the Show The Loop, Clips of R-Truth on Hot 97, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods appeared on G4’s Attack of the Show: The Loop this week:
– R-Truth appeared on Hot 97 this week and chatted about meeting 2Pac and the rumors of him getting into a fight with John Cena at an airport. According to R-Truth, he just passed by Cena at an airport, and it got embellished:
– The Top 10 WWE NXT 2.0 Moments from this week’s episode are now available:
